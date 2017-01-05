Maurice D. “Jim” Caley, 90, a lifelong resident of Zanesville passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

He was born on July 12, 1926, a son of the late Grover and Minnie Siebold Caley.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee during World War II. He was the owner and operator of Caley Construction.

He was a member of Zanesville Church of God.

Surviving family include his children, Connie (James) Bowman and David (Jean) Caley; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by his first wife, Nyda Jean Schoulstrate Caley; second wife, Joy Louise Mendenhall Caley; and sisters, Maxine Brickley and Alta Dalman.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Zanesville Church of God, 11972 Marzane Road, Zanesville, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Memorials may be made to the church.

