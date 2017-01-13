Mary E. Torres, 41, of Bluffton, passed away Jan. 5, 2017, at her residence in Bluffton.

Mary was born Aug. 19, 1975, in Bluffton to Barry H. and Mary J. Melton Blair. She formally worked at Peyton’s, The Corner Depot Restaurant and at Weaver Popcorn.

On Aug. 8, 1997, in Bluffton, Mary and Alberto Torres were married.

She is survived by her husband, Alberto of Bluffton; and four daughters, Angela Castleman of Bluffton, Martha Rivas of Geneva, Vanessa Torres and Cassandra Torres, both of Bluffton. She is also survived two sisters, Polly Kidwell and Norma (Danny) VanDoorn, both of Uniondale.

Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Hedy Skinner; and a brother, Robert Turner.

Private family services have been held at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.