Mardonna Macon Craig, 67, of Oologah, Okla., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla., after a lengthy battle with complications from diabetes.

Mardonna was born June 2, 1949, in Bluffton, to Donald I. and Margaret Stewart Macon. She was a 1967 graduate of Lancaster Central High School. Mardonna worked at Caylor-Nickel Clinic as a nurse aide while in high school, and after high school went on to become a LVN. She earned her RN degree at New Mexico Junior College and BSN at the University of Albuquerque. She worked as a rehab nurse for several years, then as a diabetic nurse educator and nephrologist for nearly 20 years.

Mardonna married John Craig Jr. on Feb. 16, 1969, in Bluffton, and they had two children, Perry James (Deanna) Craig of Dawsonville, Ga., and Cynthia Stewart of Oologah, Okla.

She is survived by her children; her ex-husband; and two brothers, Vaughn (Marlene) Macon of Bluffton and Steve (Cathy) Macon of Casa Grande, Ariz. Special recognition to Nilah (John) Aschliman of Bluffton, a lifelong friend to the end.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Michael Macon; and a sister, Cheri Baumgartner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Bluffton, and burial will take place in the Murray Cemetery at that time.