Home Big Grid Feature Man’s death follows stun gun, huffing incidents Man’s death follows stun gun, huffing incidentsJanuary 9, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureWells County Citizen of the Year is… Big Grid FeatureGOP caucus elevates Plummer, Rodgers NewsPolice Notebook 01-09-2017 NewsWells Court Docket 01-09-2017 Big Grid FeatureHeritage trips up Raiders 50-47 in close ACAC battle Big Grid FeatureRaiders 3-peat at Wabash