Madonna L. King Doublin Curtis, 80, of Montpelier, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2016, at Bridgewater Centre in Hartford City.

She was born June 30, 1936, in Montpelier.

She is survived by four sons, Larry (Roxanne) Doublin of Geneva, Joe Doublin of Keystone, Ricky (Phyllis) Doublin of Montpelier and Daniel Doublin of Decatur; a daughter, Brenda (Delbert) Hughes of Hartford City; seven stepsons; two brothers, James King of Daytona, Fla., and David King of Kentucky; and two sisters, Mary Sage of Warren and Joyce Larmore of Hartford City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle L. and Nellie Grover King; her first husband, Farrell “Dale” Doublin; her second husband, Hubert Curtis; a son, Edward Doublin; a brother, Marvin King; and a sister, Becky Hinshaw.

A service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

