Lucinda M. Steffen, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Christian Care.

She was born July 9, 1929, in Adams County to Sam H. Baumgartner and Emma Fiechter Baumgartner. She married Ralph J. Steffen March 29, 1953, in Wells County; he survives.

She was a homemaker and a graduate of Kirkland High School. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Lucinda helped with the operation of the family farm, along with her husband Ralph. She enjoyed gardening and baking.

Survivors include daughters, Karen (Jeff) Bailey of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Marlene (Dean) Vanhorn of Decatur; sons, Gary Steffen of Fort Wayne and Ron (Natalie) Steffen of Fort Wayne; a sister, Lorine Baumgartner of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Beulah Baumgartner and Clara Gerber, and two brothers, Glen and Raymond Baumgartner.

Calling hours are Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 6 p.m. at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to the service Monday at the Apostolic Christian Church East. The service will be Monday, Jan. 23, at 10:30 a.m. with Lynn Fiechter and Ron Kipfer officiating. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

