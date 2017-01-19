Lucille “Lucy” Ann Nevil, 58, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2017, at Signature Healthcare in Bluffton.

Born on June 7, 1958, in Bluffton, to Robert Edward and Carolyn Jane Blackman Moon; both parents preceded her in death. She married Michael A. Nevil on June 29, 1990; he preceded her in death on April 18, 2016.

Lucy graduated from Bluffton High School in 1976 and had worked at Peyton’s Northern and Kmart in Bluffton for many years. She was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Purdue Boilermakers.

Lucy is survived by two brothers, Chuck (Joan) Moon of Bluffton and Rob (Deb) Moon of Craigville; a stepson, Travis (Leah) Nevil of Kokomo; a stepgrandson, Jackson Nevil; nephews Chuck (Michelle) Moon Jr., Justin (Ada) Moon, Spencer Moon, Tanner Moon, Mark (Amy) Warner, and John (Mira) Warner; and nieces, Carrie (Mark) Daniel, Betsye (Johnny) Park, and Melanie Nevil.

She was also survived by an aunt, Madelyn Reineck; cousins Jake (Teresa) Reineck, Kit (Deb) Reineck, Judy (Jack) Girod, John (Abby) Moon, and Sarah (Jim) Gray; mother-in-law, Dorothy Nevil; sister-in-law, Robin Hoover; and brother-in-law, John Nevil.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Moon.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The family would especially like to thank Mary Jo Beer, Michelle Booher, and Lucy’s other friends who offered her much support after her husband Mike’s death.

Memorial contributions in memory of Lucy may be made to Kate’s Kitchen in Bluffton or the American Cancer Society.

