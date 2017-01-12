Kenneth M. Zimmerman, 81, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Born in Fairberry, Ill., Kenneth was the son of Michael Zimmerman and Ida Gerber.

Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran. He owned and operated Village Pools Inc. for more than 30 years, prior to retirement.

Kenneth enjoyed fishing, basketball, hockey and being at the Lakes. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Candace Zimmerman of Rocky Mount, Mo.; children, Shelley (Chris) Lerch, Kym Zimmerman, both of San Antonio, Texas, Abbie (Joe) Stemper of Versailles, Mo.; sisters, Marjorie Gerber of New Haven, and Melvene (Russell) Stoller of Paulding, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Flickenger; sister, Delores VanNorman; and brothers, Elden and Earl Zimmerman.

A service is at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. with calling from noon until the service. Calling at the funeral home will be Friday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial in Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Memorials may be made to the Community Harvest Food Bank or ASPCA.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.mccombandsons.com