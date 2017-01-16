Kenneth Dale Paxson, 87, of Pennville, passed away at 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at his residence in Pennville.

He was born on Friday, March 15, 1929, in Jay County. He married Carolyn Sue Crouse Paxson on Saturday, Jan. 11, 1964, in Redkey.

Kenneth was a 1947 graduate of Pennville High School. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1951-52 during the Korean War. He retired from Franklin Electric in 1991 after 38 years of service. He formerly worked at Overhead Door in Hartford City and delived newspapers for the Fort Wayne Jounal Gazette. He was a member of the Pennville American Legion. Kenneth was a long-time Wells and Jay County farmer.

In 2016, he took the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., which he was very proud to do. He loved teasing his grandchildren and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Sue Crouse Paxson of Pennville; son, Brian L. (Joyce) Paxson of Sheridan; daughter, Karla K. (Kevin) Vaughn of Pendleton; grandchildren, Jennifer Dougherty of Sheridan, Jessica Paxson of Pendleton, Nathaniel Paxson of Sheridan, Luke Vaughn of Anderson and Logan Vaughn of Pendleton, and a great-grandchild, Kinsley Dougherty of Sheridan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie M. and Orpha Waldo Paxson; brothers, Carl Paxson, Donald Paxson and Waldo “Bud” Paxson; sisters, Ann Paxson, Berdette VanWinkle and Dora Nelson; and by an Infant brother, Joseph Paxson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Kenneth’s life will be at 11 a.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home Tuesday, Jan. 17, with Pastor Kevin Culy officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Hill – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville. Military Graveside Rites by the U.S. Army.

Preferred memorials to Pennville Fire Department, P.O. Box 252, Pennville, IN 47369.

