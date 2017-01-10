June Jeanette Yager, 91, of Coldwater, Mich., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Coldwater under the loving care of her family.

She was born June 9, 1925, in Adams County, Ind., the daughter of Homer and Anna Beeler Schlagenhauf. She married Richard E. Yager on Nov. 23, 1950; he preceded her in death on April 2, 1994, after 43 years of marriage. June was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed camping, bowling, sewing, reading, fishing and cooking. She also loved ice cream, chocolate and chicken wings.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church and Rebecca Circle. During her working years, she was employed as an office manager at Systems Unlimited for 19 years, retiring in December of 1994.

June leaves to cherish her memory six children, Sherrie (Rob) Trax, Debra Yager, Marie Jo (David) Stroud, Todd (Betty) Yager, Janeil (Doug) Trall, and Brent (Nancy) Yager; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren with 1 more on the way; and siblings, Mary Ann Hoover, George (Marlene) Schlagenhauf, Beth (Larry) Myer, and Alan (Lori) Schlagenhauf.

June’s family will celebrate her life with a visitation of friends and family from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Putnam Funeral Home, 11. E. Chicago St., Coldwater, Mich. Cremation will follow, and she will be laid to rest with Richard in Six Mile Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

