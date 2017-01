John L. Stoner, 57, of Montpelier, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at his home.

He was born Sept. 16, 1959, in Grant County.

He is survived by his brother, Steve Crisamore of Keystone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Inez V. Fornshell Crisamore.

No calling or services are planned.

