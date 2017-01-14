Jason M. Schmidt, 34, of Craigville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

He was born on December 23, 1982 in Janesville, Wis. He graduated from Norwell High School in 2002.

He served in the Army National Guard. He was also a fireman, serving on the Gaston Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, guns, being outdoors, go karts, and being with his kids.

Surviving family include his children, Hunter, Odessy and Sierra Schmidt; mother, Ruthann; siblings, Jehoia Riley, Terry (Kyle) and Treeg (Katie) Schmidt, Tiffany (Kyle) VanEmon; and grandmother, Gloria Schmidt.

He was preceded in passing by his grandparents, Martin Schmidt, Ramona Eswein, and Arnold Riley.

Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with a gathering of friends and family beginning at 4 p.m.

Memorials to: https://www.gofundme.com/jmschmidtfund

Condolences may be left online at elzey-patterson-rodak.com