Home State & National News Holdman: Bill targets Islamic law concerns Holdman: Bill targets Islamic law concernsJanuary 3, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsIndiana lawmakers may have to boost taxes for road funding State & National NewsUSC tops Penn State in epic Rose Bowl battle State & National NewsPagano ready to make case to remain as Colts’ coach State & National NewsBicentennial Nature Trust’s $30 million helps agencies buy thousands of acres State & National NewsRace to save rare breed of pig hinges on eating them State & National NewsSecurity tight for Times Square celebration