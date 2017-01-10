Home State & National News Holcomb: State can’t be ‘complacent’ Holcomb: State can’t be ‘complacent’January 10, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber.Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply.You must be logged in to post a comment. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsCarbon monoxide risk rises for farmers State & National NewsAg economic update planned for farm show State & National NewsEstablishing switchgrass in standing corn State & National NewsIndiana DNR targets gypsy moths at Purdue State & National NewsPig diets need balance in protein and amino acids State & National NewsCounty appeals $1.2M judgment in suicide of deputy’s wife