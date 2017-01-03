Hilda W. Helms, 95, of Bluffton and a former resident of Liberty Center, passed away at 1:26 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Aug. 30, 1921 in Howard County, Indiana, to Raymond L. and Ethel Marie Groves Harness. A Wells County resident for most of her life, she graduated from Chester Center High School in 1940. Hilda worked at Kitco for six years and retired from Franklin Electric in 1986 after 15 years. She was a member of Plum Tree United Church of Christ, and was most recently a member of Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include two sons, Roger K. Helms of Fayetteville, Tenn. and Kenneth R. Helms of Flag Pond, Tenn.; along with three grandchildren, Roger Helms, Ill., Kristopher Helms and Allen Helms; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Zelma M. Langley of Bluffton, Betty Larkey of Warren, and Harold E. Harness of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Douglas Allan Helms; and half-sisters, Mary Louise and Kathrine.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Rev. Douglas McClure will officiate. Calling hours will be take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Preferred memorials are to the Grace Baptist Church.