Freddie Curtis, 76, of Keystone, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sept. 27, 1940, in Paintsville, Ky.

He is survived by four sons; and a brother, Lloyd (Joy) Curtis of Petroleum.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Hattie Ward Curtis; and brothers Marvin and Joell Curtis.

No visitation or services are planned.

