Home News For SW board members, a pay hike For SW board members, a pay hikeJanuary 11, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureIce, rain, wind. Especially wind. NewsUpdates on McKinney-Paxson and Interurban Trail NewsCity will expand territory for recruiting firefighters NewsFAFSA questions? You’re in luck School NewsNorwell High School ICE Student Spotlight; Brooklynn Thompson School NewsNorwell High School Intern Student Spotlight; Dylan McCune