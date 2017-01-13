Doris Eileen (Dettmer) Werling, 89, of Ossian, was welcomed into Jesus’ loving arms Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Daughter of Albert and Nora Springer Dettmer of Ossian. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Ossian. She met Edgar Werling at a church social and they married Aug. 24, 1946. She became a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Ossian, serving her Lord in many positions, including altar guild. After delivering fresh eggs weekly to Fort Wayne and surrounding areas, she became known as the “Egg Lady.” In addition, she cleaned local residents’ homes. She loved gardening and her flowers, especially her gladioli.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar, of nearly 70 years.

She is survived by daughters, Diane Fiedler and Linda (Tim) Broyles, both of Fort Wayne; and sons, Leon (Arlene) Werling and Darryl (Jeni) Werling, both of Ossian; son-in-law, Robert Kiefer of Auburn; and sister, Letha (Wayne) Fiedler of Ossian. She was also blessed with 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Kiefer; son-in-law, Donald Fiedler; and siblings, Cletus (Mildred) Dettmer, Elvis (Esther) Dettmer, and Willard Dettmer.

The funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Elzey Patterson Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Worship for Shut-ins.

