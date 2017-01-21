Donald J. Walker, 75, of Markle, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

He was born on Nov. 7, 1941, in Fort Wayne, a son of Lewis and Juanita Walker.

He was very active with the horses and arena at the Wells County 4-H Park. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion.

Surviving family include his mother, Juanita; sister, Donna Freds; and brother, Gary Walker.

He was preceded in passing by his father, Lewis; and a sister, Gay Lynn Huffman.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

