Home Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 1-21-17 Destination Recreation: 1-21-17January 21, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES LifestyleTime to Take a Devotional Break: 1-21-17 LifestyleLegion members donate to local ministry NewsFire tower restoration gets donation Big Grid FeatureWall work LifestyleFinal touches being made in New Albany church renovation LifestyleChurch News Briefs: 1-20-17