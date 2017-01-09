Delores “Dodie” L. Peck, 85, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at her home.

Born in Bluffton, Delores worked as an account supervisor with Gerson International for 26 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her children, Catherine Friedman of Fort Wayne, Brian Peck of Fort Wayne, Kimberly Clore of Fort Wayne, and Tracy Kreig of Warsaw; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Delores was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Peck; infant son, Randy Peck; parents, Raymond and Anna Krieg; and five siblings.

A service is 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be Friday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA, Save the Children, or the Nature Conservancy.

