David M. Pursifull, 75, of rural Rochester, Ind., passed away at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Woodlawn Hospital of Rochester.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1941, in Huntington County to Cedric and Velta Redman Pursifull. He married Wilma N. Bosscher on April 30, 1983, in Tallmadge, Mich.; she survives in Rochester.

He was a farmer and in agricultural sales, selling feed and breeding stock. He was a graduate of Rockcreek High School of Wells County. He attended Riverview Community Church of Tippecanoe. He had a love for 4-H and enjoyed helping his kids and then his grandkids in their 4-H exhibits through the years. He liked watching sports and traveling, especially to Florida.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Teresa (Brian) Bothast of Montpellier, and Patricia “Patti” (Jassen) Dugan of Rochester, Robin (Rob) Nash of Ionia, Mich.; sons, Jerry (Louann) Pursifull of Wabash, Mike (Jennifer)Pursifull of Keystone, Brian Pursifull of Argos, Steve (Debbie) Stevens of Norton Shores, Mich., and Gary (Julie) Stevens of Cassnovia, Mich.; 22 Grandchildren, Jacob, Cheyenne, Andrew, Emily, Nick, Brett, Whitney Bree, Madison, Macen, Shelbi, Shannon, Branden, Craig, Philip, Emily, Megan, Kristen, Erin, Justin, Jessica, and Caralyn; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Fred) Keller of Vero Beach, Fla., and Marlene “Sally” (Don) Eschenbacher of Yoder; and a brother, Ted (Cathy) Pursifull of Weiser, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Wanda.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at King Memorial Home, 101 N. Tucker St., Mentone, with Pastor Rod Ruberg officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Rochester I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rochester.

Memorial Contributions to Riverview Community Church, 3780 Ind. 110, Tippecanoe, IN 46570.

