Home News County highway supervisor says he’ll retire Feb. 3 County highway supervisor says he’ll retire Feb. 3January 4, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureCouncil asked about alcohol sales at Kehoe NewsFire claims Chester Township residence Big Grid FeatureA sign the holidays are officially over Big Grid FeatureCoroner’s staffing request OK’d NewsCity’s regulations on sanitary sewage system will be revised NewsWhat’s Going On? 1-4-17