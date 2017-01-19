Home Big Grid Feature Christian Care expansion Christian Care expansionJanuary 19, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureLogjam cleared at Warren NewsMarkle cabin needs to be moved soon ObituariesLucille A. ‘Lucy’ Nevil, 58 NewsPolice Notebook: 1-19-17 NewsWells Court Docket: 1-19-17 Big Grid FeatureMother of slain boy gets 22 years for meth