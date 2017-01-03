Brian Douglas Netherland, 66, of Bluffton, passed away at his residence Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

He was born Dec. 13, 1950, in Bluffton to Edwin Lane Netherland Sr. and Gladys Acree Netherland. He married Melissa Gerber in Bluffton April 18, 2009; she survives.

Brian was a 1969 graduate of Norwell High School, where he was a three-sport athlete. He retired in 2010 after 40 years with Verizon in Fort Wayne. He was a member of the men’s summer softball league and enjoyed antique cars and playing golf. He was a fan of IU basketball and Notre Dame football.

Survivors include a daughter, Amy (Jarrod) Gerber of Bluffton; a son, Chad (Amy) Smekens of Bluffton; grandchildren, Madison Bebout, Reagan Bebout, Isaac Gerber, Caleb Gerber, Audrey Gerber, Cailyn Smekens and Lauren Smekens; a brother, Lane (Joelene) Netherland of Lawton, Okla.; and mother- and father-in-law, Wendall (Wanda) Gerber of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Netherland, in 1977.

Calling hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. There will be a private family service at the funeral home with burial at Elm Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Family Life-Care or the Wells County Foundation for Whicker Field.

