Bonnie L. Magley, 71, of Ossian passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1945, in Monroeville, a daughter of the late Carl L. and Lucille L. Laudahn Reidenbach.

She was a graduate of International Business College. She worked as an administrative assistant at Chemical Waste Management and later at Korte Does It All.

She was a member at Ossian United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending her time walking and being with and supporting her grandchildren.

Surviving family include her husband, David; children, Tamara “Tami” (Mark) Clouse, Tad (Val) Davis; stepchildren, Mark (Heather) Magley, Vicki (Peter Baldwin) Magley; grandchildren, Dominic, Drew, Dane, Alissa, Gavin, Cody, Brian, Anne-Marie, and Samuel; siblings, Max and Bruce Reidenbach, and Marilyn Baughman.

Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St., Ossian with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Ossian United Methodist Church.

