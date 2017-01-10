Arthur H. “Art” Windmiller, 91, of Ossian, died at his home Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Linn Grove, Ind., a son of Charles and Inez Windmiller, Oct. 13, 1925.

He proudly served in the U.S. navy from 1943-1946 as a Corpsman on the M.S. Bloemfontein. After his stint in the Navy, he returned to North Manchester, graduated from Manchester College, and went on to get his master’s degree in mathematics at Ball State University. He started his 40 year teaching and coaching career at Claypool and ended his career at Ossian.

Surviving family include his wife of 69 years, Pat; son, Bob (Jean) of North Carolina; daughter, Ann of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Adam (Kristin) Windmiller, Angie (Shane) Sigmon, Abbey (Chad) Ervin; five great-grandchildren, all of North Carolina; and his group of friends at the Deli.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by a son, Joe; and two brothers, Dale of Fort Wayne and Cloid of Amherst, Ohio.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at First Presbyterian Church, Ossian, 123 S. Jefferson St., Ossian with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, North Manchester.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Condolences may be left online at elzey-patterson-rodak.com