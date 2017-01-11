Allen R. Felt, 85 years old, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne.

He was born Tuesday, March 3, 1931, in Monroeville, the son of Herman Felt and Lena Ruble Felt. He married Evelyn Summers on March 30, 1952, in Decatur.

Allen served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock, in Monroeville where he held many church offices. He served on the Board of Directors for East Allen Chapter of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans and also was a delegate for The Lutheran Foundation of Northeast Indiana. Allen was a member of the Upstate Alliance of REALTORS and had served as the past president of the Adams, Jay, Wells Board of Realtors and was named their “Realtor of the Year” in 1989. He was a past president of the Heritage Lion’s Club in Hoagland, where he was the Melvin Jones Award recipient and a member of the Hoagland Area Advancement Association. Allen also served as a board member for Allen County Farm Bureau, a member of the American Legion Post 296 in Fort Wayne, but greatly enjoyed his weekly volunteer time with the Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne. In his spare time, after helping others, Allen also enjoyed dancing, gardening, traveling, GermanFest, and family events.

Allen graduated from Hoagland High School in 1950. He was in real estate sales for 54 years with Ideal Suburban Homes in Decatur. He was also a longtime farmer in the Hoagland and Monroeville area.

Surviving are his wife, Evelyn Felt of Decatur; daughter, Alice (Mike) Charron of Tallahassee, Fla.; daughter, Jeanine “Jeanie” (Greg) Erpelding of Fort Wayne; son, William “Bill” Felt of Decatur; daughter, Kristine Felt of Marion; brother-in-law, Richard Parker of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Katie (Keith) Liesemeyer, Joseph (Amanda) Charron, James Charron, Ryan (Kim) Erpelding, and Luke (Lavana) Erpelding; and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding Allen in death were a son, Ray Felt in 1975, and two sisters, Beverly Mackison and Rita Parker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock, with Rev. Douglas Christian officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Flatrock.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock.