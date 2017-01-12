Alice M. Schwartz, 97, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 11, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Born on May 31, 1919, in Adams County, to Jehu and Lydia Maller Gerber, Alice married Ervin R. Schwartz in Adams County on March 3, 1946; he preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2005.

Alice worked at Kitco in Bluffton for 23 years, retiring in 1990 and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

“Her faith and trust in God defined her as a person. Her smile, positive attitude, and selflessness defined her to all who knew her. She was truly a child of God.”

Alice is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Richard) Meister of West Lafeyette, and Carol (Glen) Martin of Roanoke, Ill.; and three sons, Ernie (Robin) Schwartz, Sid Schwartz, and Tracy Schwartz, all of Bluffton; 12 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Leona and Josephine Schwartz, both of Bluffton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by eight brothers, Gaius, Sylven, Alvin, Floyd, Lloyd, Edward, Edwin, and Truman Gerber; and five sisters, Helen Gerber, Minnie Aschliman, Anna Isch, Sarah Kipfer, and Dorothy Gerber; and one grandchild.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Christian Care “Good Samaritan Fund”.

