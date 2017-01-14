Home Opinions Local A turbulent 2016? We Boomers are skeptical A turbulent 2016? We Boomers are skepticalJanuary 14, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES LocalBeachfront property now closer than ever OpinionsEarth Psalms OpinionsWhat we Google most may surprise you OpinionsChristmas project a success OpinionsMy take on the new guy … and other random thoughts OpinionsIt’s not what is said, it’s how it is said