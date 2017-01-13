Home News Wells Court Docket 1-13-17 Wells Court Docket 1-13-17January 13, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureWells County graduation rate at 92% Big Grid FeatureO’Donnell: ‘We’re in for a great adventure’ Big Grid FeatureMiss Wells makes finals at State Fair Queen pageant NewsPolice Notebook: 1-13-17 Big Grid Feature1 out of 3 NewsBrent Parsons new CEO at BRMC