Home Local News Zanesville Zanesville News: 12-27-16 Zanesville News: 12-27-16December 27, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES ZanesvilleZanesville News: 11-9-16 Big Grid FeatureAiming high NewsAttempt to rezone the area around Zanesville is withdrawn Big Grid Feature2 injured in crash at Norwell Big Grid FeatureIn case of emergency … NewsBicentennial torch coming through Wells Friday