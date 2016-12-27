Home State & National News Thousands of faithful celebrate Christmas season in Bethlehem Thousands of faithful celebrate Christmas season in BethlehemDecember 27, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsMission of local NWS office: ‘Save lives and minimize loss’ State & National NewsIndiana legislators may address suicide in upcoming session State & National NewsPope wishes Christmas peace for those hit by war and terror State & National NewsReconciliation sought at Pearl Harbor State & National NewsI-69 construction a year behind original schedule State & National NewsStrict rest may not be best medicine for kids’ concussions