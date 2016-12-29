Home State & National News Senators: Sanction Russia Senators: Sanction RussiaDecember 29, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsGasoline prices likely to remain higher in 2017 State & National NewsObama expands environmental legacy with 2 Western monuments State & National NewsDiplomatic security challenges remain for Trump White House State & National NewsObama, Japan’s Abe decry ‘horrors of war’ at Pearl Harbor State & National NewsU.S., Russian forces sharing more information on Syria State & National NewsOld court records revealing history of Tippecanoe County