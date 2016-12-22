Sawyer Ray Bickel, infant child of Lexi Bickel and Payton Folkerth, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Sawyer was born Dec. 14, in Indianapolis.

Survivors include his loving parents; grandparents Justin Bickel of Benson, N.C., Dustin and Heather Mock of Portland, Jessica Bennett of Dunkirk, and Steven D. Folkerth of Muncie; great-grandparents Ken and Rhonda Foltz of Bryant, Bill and Cheri Harris of Pennville, Don and Linda Bickel of Holly Ridge, N.C., Chris and Gisele Bennett of Dunkirk, and Steven and Marilyn Folkerth of Dunkirk; and several great-great-grandparents.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Williamson Spencer Funeral Home in Pennville. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with pastor Earl Doll officiating.

Memorials may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences at www.williamsonspencer.com