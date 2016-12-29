Rose Marie Lee, 74, of New Castle, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2016, at her home.

She was born Aug. 7, 1942, in New Castle.

She is survived by a daughter, Gwendolyn Christie (Montgomery) Rans; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Zoda and Marie Martha Hunter Lawson; seven brothers, Thomas, Paul, Dwight, Phillip, Larry, James Randall and William “Bill” Lawson; and two sisters, Aurita “Rita” Loveless and Juanita “Skeeter” Lockridge.

Visitation and a funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Sproles Funeral Home in New Castle. Burial was in the South Mound Cemetery West Lawn Addition.