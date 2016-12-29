Bob Funk was born in Bluffton and grew up in Liberty Center on The Funk Family Farm. He graduated from Southern Wells High School and Ball State University.

Bob resided in Kokomo for most of his adult life, and that is where he met and married his loving wife, Roberta “Robbie” Miller.

Bob had a wonderfully full life, enjoying his work and being very involved with many Kokomo civic organizations and community issues.

In the Winter of 2015, Bob and Robbie retired and moved to Cape Coral, Fla., where, they had a wonderful year of warm weather, lots of great adventures and many relaxing days in their new home with friends and family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Robbie, whom he loved dearly; stepson Joe; stepdaughter Audrey and her husband, Steve.

He was the son of Rinear and Marian Funk of Liberty Center, and he has three surviving siblings, Sue Funk Lambert and brother-in-law Bill and brother Eric all residing in Florida; and sister Trudy Funk Dickason and brother-in-law Joe who reside in Liberty Center. He has three nephews, one niece and four great-nieces and nephews.

Bob was a kind, thoughtful and helpful man who loved his family and friends. He loved life and savored each day. The days of warm sun, beautiful water and salty air this past year were very special for he and Robbie.

Though he has gone far too soon and too quickly, he will never be forgotten nor far from our thoughts and precious memories