Richard Wayne Penrod, 88, of Muncie, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Albany Health Care.

He was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Wells County.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara McGriff Penrod; two sons, Randy W. (Sharon) Penrod and Samuel L. (Stephanie) Penrod, both of Muncie; two daughters, Tammy (Dennis) Baker of Simmitville, and Rita Kay King of Bluffton; a brother, James R. (Velma) Penrod of Bluffton; a sister, Irene Stanley of Bluffton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel H. and Ada E. Ebe Penrod.

A service was held Saturday, Dec. 24, at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial was in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

