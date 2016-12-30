Ralph Owen Eltzroth, 88, a lifelong resident of Warren, died at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

He was born May 26, 1928, in Huntington County, to Ora B. Eltzroth and Nettie Day Eltzroth. He married Patricia Burns May 30, 1948, in Atlanta. His wife survives.

Also surviving are a son, Brian E. Eltzroth (wife, Linda Scott) of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Teresa (Tripp) Thomasson of Irmo, S.C.; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie Fricke of St. Petersburg, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harry E. Eltzroth; and a sister, Mary Barnes.

Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in rural Huntington County.

