Patricia (Pat) C. Symon, 91, of Bluffton and Adams counties, passed away Dec. 28, 2016, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Patricia was born July 17, 1925, in Rochester Minnesota to Harold D. and Ella Cary Caylor. Patricia was a graduate of Bluffton High School and Indiana University. She was the widow of William Edward Symon, M.D.

As a homemaker in Bluffton, Patricia was a founding member of Creative Arts and a member of the Bluffton Park Board. Later in life she moved to Adams County. There she lived on a property which she kept as a wildlife habitat while working in medical records and as the medical ;ibrarian for the Caylor-Nickel Clinic Hospital. After retirement she continued to enjoy the wildlife habitat while staying involved with family and friends.

Patricia is survived by her children, Anne Vanderbilt of Lake Forest, Ill., William (Caron) Symon of Grapevine, Texas, and John (Maritza) Symon of Bluffton; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death her by her parents, husband, one child, James, and her sister, Rebecca Meier.

The visitation will be on Saturday (December 31st) from 12 to 2 pm at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral home in Bluffton. Patricia’s ashes will be interred in the family plot at Fair View Cemetery in a private ceremony. A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Wells County Foundation and the World Wildlife Fund. Friends may share condolences with the family at thomarich.com.