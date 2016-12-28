Home State & National News Old court records revealing history of Tippecanoe County Old court records revealing history of Tippecanoe CountyDecember 28, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsOld court records revealing history of Tippecanoe County State & National NewsAn entertaining year in golf inside and outside the ropes State & National NewsIn Lithuania, the ‘elves’ fight the Russian ‘trolls’ State & National NewsGoshen extends its effort to address underground vaults State & National NewsIndiana teachers get 5 years to meet dual credit criteria State & National NewsElections system is susceptible to rigging, despite warning signs