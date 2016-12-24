Home State & National News Officer pleads not guilty in shooting Officer pleads not guilty in shootingDecember 24, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber.Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply.You must be logged in to post a comment. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsCensus: State’s growth half that from the 1990s State & National NewsA cross returns to Knightstown tree State & National NewsAfter fiery derailment, railroad agrees to changes State & National NewsPence hands out pay raises, awards before leaving office State & National NewsRussiaville man’s sheep wagons are miniature mansions State & National News1 dead, 16 hurt in bus, SUV crash