Home Opinions State / National Obama’s final legacy moment Obama’s final legacy momentDecember 30, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber.Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply.You must be logged in to post a comment. RELATED ARTICLES OpinionsMaking America 1953 again OpinionsWhen a house is accused of a crime OpinionsTaking measure of Vlad the Strongman OpinionsAleppo and American decline OpinionsPeace through technology OpinionsBaby, let’s not ruin everything