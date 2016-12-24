Lynn P. Brown, 76, of Columbia City, passed away at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at his residence.

Born Aug. 8, 1940, in Butler, Ind., he was the son of Albert and Audrey Johnson Brown.

Lynn attended Dekalb County schools and graduated from Butler High School with the Class of 1959. On Dec. 3, 1966, Lynn married Karen Myers in Fort Wayne.

Lynn has been a Whitley County resident since 1975, when he moved from Fort Wayne. He worked for General Electric, Fort Wayne, for 30 years. Lynn was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Butler.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Karen Brown of Columbia City; sons, Doug (Larisa) Brown, Chad (Nicole) Brown, and Jason (Allison) Brown, all of Columbia City; eight grandsons, Chandler, Seth, Klayton, Kylar, Alex, Luke, Troy and Kameron; sisters, Kay Lemmon of Camden, Mich., Bonnie Harbaugh of Fremont, Julia (Carl) Wynkoop of Grant, Mich., Ella (JR) Cliffton of Hicksville, Ohio, and Dozzy Coburn of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Brown; and sisters, Sue Kring, Dizzy Landis, and Joy Kirkpatrick.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send a condolence or to sign the online guest register.