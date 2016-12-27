Lori K. Thompson, 51, of Bluffton, passed away at 10:55 a.m., Dec. 23, 2016, at IU University Hospital in Indianapolis.

Lori was born March 25, 1965, in Adams County to Darrell J. and Gloria M. Harman Brodbeck.

She graduated from Bellmont High School in Decatur in 1984. She worked at Wal-Mart in Bluffton since April of 2006. She was a loving mother and “Grandma Lori” and enjoyed spending time with her four daughters and eight grandchildren.

In 1986, Lori and Tracy E. Thompson were married in LaPorte County.

Survivors include her husband, Tracy of Bluffton; daughters, Ashley Thompson of Fort Wayne, Amber Thompson, Kendra Thompson and Kristy Thompson, all of Bluffton; eight grandchildren, Tristen and Bentley Markley, Grant and Colin Nunley, Zach Jr., Alivia, Zavier and Aaliyah Chacon. She is also survived by her mother, Gloria of Decatur; her mother-in-law, Roxanna Thompson of Poneto; and siblings, Scott F. (Wylene) Brodbeck of Indianapolis, Bradley L. Brodbeck of Decatur, Lisa (Tim) Kolb of Kendallville, Kimberly S. (Paul) Newbauer of Frankfort, Tami L. James of Decatur, Cathy J. (Eric) Hyman of Burlington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Darrell J. Brodbeck; and her father-in-law, Kenny “Doc” Thompson.

A service to celebrate Lori’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Cindy Osgood will officiate. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 1 to 7 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery in Poneto.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com