Larry A. “Zookie” Zook, 72, of Bluffton, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at his residence.

He was born Tuesday, June 27, 1944, in Wells County, to Floyd Zook and Polly Myers Zook. He married Cindy Herring Zook Saturday, Dec. 29, 2001, in Wells County. His wife survives.

Larry “Zookie” graduated from Bluffton High School. He was owner-operator of Zook’s Auto repair, and also helped at Ehlerding’s and his son Tom’s shop. He was a semi driver for PTI and helped friends with farming.

He was a member of Wells County Circle W Riders and the Bluffton Street Fair committee. Zookie loved to race cars, motorcycles and enjoyed shooting. He loved riding his horse, Chatter, on their camping trips to Brown County. He also enjoyed his mule, Delilah.

Loving survivors include his wife, of Bluffton; a daughter, Heather; two sons, Jonathan Zook of South Bend and Tom Zook of Wells County; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; two brothers, Mark (Betty) Zook of Bluffton and Eldon Zook of Lagrange; and a sister, Eva (Dale) Bowman of Wells County.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rosalind McKinley; two brothers, Richard Zook and Myrval Zook; a brother-in-law, Robert McKinley, and a sister-in-law, Mary Zook.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

A service to celebrate Zookie’s life will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with the Rev. Dewey Zent officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com