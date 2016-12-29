James R. “Jim” Gerber, 86, formerly of New Haven, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec.

27, 2016, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Born in Paulding, Ohio, on Aug. 3, 1930, to Noah A. and Hulda Rager Gerber, Jim married Marjorie Zimmerman in Latty, Ohio, on June 3, 1951; she survives.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired in 2002 from Phelps Dodge Magnet Wire in Fort Wayne, after 47 years of service. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Latty, Ohio.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a son, Larry (Sarah) Gerber of Decatur; a daughter, Susan (Michael) Davis of Fort Wayne; and four grandchildren, Jamie L. Davis, Mickenzee E. Davis, Hayden M. Davis, and Kylie M. Gerber.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Allen Gerber on Mar. 13, 1963; two brothers, Robert and Lloyd Gerber; and a sister, Bernice J. Bauman.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. State Road 124, Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Latty Apostolic Christian Church, 12867 Road 82, Paulding, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, with military graveside rites provided by the American Legion in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be given to Christian Care Retirement Community Good Samaritan Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.thegmcfamily.com