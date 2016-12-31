Home Opinions Local Even for 2016, there are some things to ‘holler’ about Even for 2016, there are some things to ‘holler’ aboutDecember 31, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES LocalHappy New Year 2017 to my children (and you, too!) OpinionsYear end nature toppers and collateral trivia OpinionsA pension fund crisis is looming for Indiana OpinionsThe yin and yang of my Cadaver-Klinger father OpinionsChristmas traditions most memorable part of holidays LocalAre there ‘pleasures’ in being haunted? Indeed.