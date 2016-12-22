JJerry A. Winters, 60, of Montpelier, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.

He was born July 6, 1956, in Marion.

He is survived by a daughter, Brandy (Jim) Gibson of Van Wert, Ohio; four brothers, Jim W. (Becky) Winters of Upland, John W. Winters of Bluffton, Ned W. Winters of Indianapolis, and Tim W. (Pam) Winters of Montpelier; and two sisters, Nancy Donahoe of Montpelier and Mary Ann (Dean) Townsend of Hartford City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Josiah P. and Ruth L. Hilliard Winters; a sister, Shirley Rhodes; and a brother, Thomas “Joe” Winters.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. No service is planned.

