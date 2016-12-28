Earl C. Rogers, 83, of Ossian, passed Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

He was born Aug. 3, 1933, a son of George and Gertrude (Parkinson) Rogers. He worked at International Harvester, PHD, and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Ossian United Methodist Church and UAW.

He enjoyed spending his time playing euchre, woodworking, and going to his children and grandchildren’s activities.

Surviving family include his daughters, Lucinda (Tedd) Hoehn, Earla Sue Rogers, and KayAnn (DeWayne) Schmidt; and five grandchildren, Todd Hoehn and Raymond Hoehn, and Joshua, Elizabeth, and Brandon Schmidt.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Mabelou (Bordner) Rogers; and two sisters.

A funeral service will be at 11 am Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Ossian United Methodist Church or the Dream Team Playground, Bluffton.

